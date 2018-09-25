Delta online systems back to normal after outage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Delta's online systems were back up and running Tuesday after a brief outage, the airline said.

The airline had stopped flights after a system outage, according to a statement on the airline's website.

"Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems. We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience," the statement said.

In an updated statement, the airline said that "Delta teams have restored all IT systems after a technology issue briefly affected some systems this evening."

The airline said Delta flights in the air were not disrupted.

**Check your flight status if you're flying out of Cleveland**

Tuesday evening, travelers tweeted at Delta asking for an ETA on when things would be back up and running.

Hello, Denise. We are currently having system technical difficulties where we cannot assist our customers as we'd like to. Please try us back in about one hour. I.T. is working on the problem. I apologize for the inconvenience. *TAC — Delta (@Delta) September 26, 2018

We truly regret your disappointment. We always strive to create a positive customer experience. *AJC — Delta (@Delta) September 26, 2018

No ETA. I am so sorry! Get some food and thank you for letting us know that she is doing well. *TMS — Delta (@Delta) September 26, 2018