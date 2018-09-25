× Cuyahoga County Council passes anti-discrimination ordinance

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Cuyahoga County Council on Tuesday evening passed an anti-discrimination ordinance.

It will provide an appeal process for people discriminated against, specifically the LGBTQ community, when seeking housing, work or public accommodations like in restaurants.

“The State of Ohio does not have protections for the LGBT community and we think in Cuyahoga County it’s really important that we provide protections against discrimination,” Sunny Simon, Cuyahoga County Councilmember of District 11, earlier explained to FOX 8.

According to a news release from the county, the legislation gives residents who feel that they have experienced discrimination due to sexual orientation and gender identity or expression the chance to file a formal complaint which will be heard by a newly established County Commission on Human Rights.

Some people were opposed to it and spoke out during Tuesday’s council meeting.

