Cooking with a Crock-Pot

Crock Pot Recipe from The Olive Scene
Why spend hours in the kitchen when you can let the Crock-Pot do the work for you? We’re cooking with Tracy Lockhart from The Olive Scene. www.theolivescene.com
Braised Beef Roast w/Maple Molasses Mop
2 lbs. chuck roast
2-3 T The Olive Scene Extra Virgin Olive Oil
3 1/2 C beef broth
1 onion, diced
1 tsp. dried thyme
12 oz. beer
4 T Molasses
3 T The Olive Scene Maple Balsamic Vinegar
2 tsp. hot pepper sauce
1 tsp. sea salt
Preheat oven to 350°F.
In a large oven proof casserole, heat 2-3 T Olive Oil until very hot, SEAR beef roast in this oil, turning only once and creating a crust on each side. Remove from heat. Add next 5 ingredients and bake for 90 min. Remove roast, defat the drippings. Combine 1/2 C drippings and the remaining ingredients in the casserole. Return roast to casserole and turn to coat. Bake an additional 10-20 minutes to crisp.
Crockpot Instructions: Braise 3-4 hours on high. Place roast in casserole and coat with the Maple Molasses Mop. Bake an additional 20 minutes to crisp and brown. Enjoy!