Cooking with a Crock-Pot

Crock Pot Recipe from The Olive Scene

Why spend hours in the kitchen when you can let the Crock-Pot do the work for you? We’re cooking with Tracy Lockhart from The Olive Scene. www.theolivescene.com

Braised Beef Roast w/Maple Molasses Mop

2 lbs. chuck roast

2-3 T The Olive Scene Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3 1/2 C beef broth

1 onion, diced

1 tsp. dried thyme

12 oz. beer

4 T Molasses

3 T The Olive Scene Maple Balsamic Vinegar

2 tsp. hot pepper sauce

1 tsp. sea salt

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a large oven proof casserole, heat 2-3 T Olive Oil until very hot, SEAR beef roast in this oil, turning only once and creating a crust on each side. Remove from heat. Add next 5 ingredients and bake for 90 min. Remove roast, defat the drippings. Combine 1/2 C drippings and the remaining ingredients in the casserole. Return roast to casserole and turn to coat. Bake an additional 10-20 minutes to crisp.

Crockpot Instructions: Braise 3-4 hours on high. Place roast in casserole and coat with the Maple Molasses Mop. Bake an additional 20 minutes to crisp and brown. Enjoy!