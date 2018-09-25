Cleveland’s Public Square named one of 15 ‘Great Places in America’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland’s Public Square was named one of 15 ‘Great Places in America’ for 2018 by the American Planning Association.
According to a release from the American Planning Association, the list “recognizes unique and exemplary streets, neighborhoods and public spaces — three essential components of all communities.”
“These authentic places have been shaped by forward thinking planning that showcases affordable transportation options, promotes community involvement and accessibility and fosters economic opportunity,” it says.
The entry for Public Square said it’s the physical and historic center of Cleveland, and a recent redesign “has made it into a grand gathering space in the center of downtown.”
It went on: “Public Square has been recreated to emphasize people rather than cars, while still allowing the square to serve as the region’s main transit transfer point. The square was designed to inspire the community, promote physical, mental, and economic health, and integrate green infrastructure.”
The entire list is as follows:
- Great Neighborhoods
- Canalway Cultural District – Lowell, Massachusetts
- The Village of Shelburne Falls – Shelburne and Buckland, Massachusetts
- Guthrie Historic District – Guthrie, Oklahoma
- Historic Downtown Georgetown – Georgetown, Texas
- Ghent – Norfolk, Virginia
- Great Streets
- Cushman Street – Fairbanks, Alaska
- East Cross Street – Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Fayetteville Street – Raleigh, North Carolina
- West Magnolia Avenue – Fort Worth, Texas
- State Street – Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia
- Great Public Spaces
- The Plaza – Orange, California
- Aspen Pedestrian Mall – Aspen, Colorado
- Mill River Park – Stamford, Connecticut
- Public Square – Cleveland, Ohio
- RiversEdge at Marcum Park – Hamilton, Ohio
