Cleveland’s Public Square named one of 15 ‘Great Places in America’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland’s Public Square was named one of 15 ‘Great Places in America’ for 2018 by the American Planning Association.

According to a release from the American Planning Association, the list “recognizes unique and exemplary streets, neighborhoods and public spaces — three essential components of all communities.”

“These authentic places have been shaped by forward thinking planning that showcases affordable transportation options, promotes community involvement and accessibility and fosters economic opportunity,” it says.

The entry for Public Square said it’s the physical and historic center of Cleveland, and a recent redesign “has made it into a grand gathering space in the center of downtown.”

It went on: “Public Square has been recreated to emphasize people rather than cars, while still allowing the square to serve as the region’s main transit transfer point. The square was designed to inspire the community, promote physical, mental, and economic health, and integrate green infrastructure.”

The entire list is as follows:

Great Neighborhoods Canalway Cultural District – Lowell, Massachusetts The Village of Shelburne Falls – Shelburne and Buckland, Massachusetts Guthrie Historic District – Guthrie, Oklahoma Historic Downtown Georgetown – Georgetown, Texas Ghent – Norfolk, Virginia

Great Streets Cushman Street – Fairbanks, Alaska East Cross Street – Ypsilanti, Michigan Fayetteville Street – Raleigh, North Carolina West Magnolia Avenue – Fort Worth, Texas State Street – Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia

Great Public Spaces The Plaza – Orange, California Aspen Pedestrian Mall – Aspen, Colorado Mill River Park – Stamford, Connecticut Public Square – Cleveland, Ohio RiversEdge at Marcum Park – Hamilton, Ohio



For more, click here.