Akron police search for suspects in concert credit card theft

AKRON, Ohio- Akron police are looking for possible suspects in a car break-in and theft at a summer concert.

According to reports, the victim was attending a concert at Infocision Stadium on August 25.

She parked her car at Crouse street and Spicer street.

After the show, she found her window smashed out and her purse stolen.

Police are now sharing pictures of suspects who were caught on video attempting to use the stolen credit cards at the BP station on Grant street.

Officers believe the men may live in the area since they were seen walking to the gas station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either, Akron Police Detective M. Joyner at 330-375-2530; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS.