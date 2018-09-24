Woman found in Barberton was victim of ‘homicidal violence,’ Summit County medical examiner says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARBERTON, Ohio -- New information was released Monday into the discovery of a body in Barberton.

According to the Summit County medical examiner, results of an autopsy on the female victim showed "homicidal violence."

The victim has not yet been positively identified.

Police said the body was discovered on S. Van Buren Avenue Sunday night as the Barberton Fire Department was called to a fire on the side of the road.

Fire crews put out a mattress fire and reportedly discovered a body next to it.

41.012833 -81.605122