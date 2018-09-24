Wet weather, humidity are back, strong storms possible Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Clouds lower and thicken with a rather breezy atmosphere associated with a vigorous weather system.

We'll see widespread rain tonight, and unsettled weather will continue through Wednesday. Strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out for Tuesday. Keep a wary eye on the sky and stay tuned to Fox 8 for the latest weather updates.

Here is our FOX 8 Hour Forecast:



Full forecast details are right here

The second cool down now showing up on the 8 day forecast above (which we outlines in our 2-3 week outlook back around Labor Day) shows a stronger, longer lasting cool down to finish out September and continuing into early October