Weather: Sunny start, then widespread rain

The autumnal equinox (astronomical fall) arrived at 9:54 PM Saturday night. The atmosphere certainly decided to get in on the action with a nearly 30° drop in temperature from Friday to Saturday.

Today, expect sun to start then day. Then clouds will start developing and the rain moves in. We'll see widespread rain tonight, and unsettled weather will continue through Wednesday.

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast:

The second cool down now showing up on the 8 day forecast above (which we outlines in our 2-3 week outlook back around Labor Day) shows a stronger, longer lasting cool down to finish out September and continuing into early October