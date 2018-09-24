WATCH: Channing Frye takes over LeBron James’ old locker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Cavs are moving on without LeBron and that means there was a certain locker up for grabs.

During media day on Monday, Kevin Love posted a video to his Instagram Story showing Channing Frye taking over James' locker. In the video, Frye has his feet kicked up and is enjoying some food.

You hear Frye being asked, "Whose locker did you take? C'mon, man." Frye responds, "some dude."

James was tagged in the video and loved it. He shared it on his own Instagram Story with a bunch of laughing emojis.

