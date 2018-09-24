Traveler alert: I-Team uncovers luggage thefts at Hopkins Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Stay alert if you’re flying into or out of Hopkins Airport. The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered multiple cases in recent weeks of thieves stealing luggage or trying to steal luggage.

In one case, a report shows an artist flew in from Peru. When she went to baggage claim, her suitcase had disappeared with jewelry she had made and more.

Police say they’ve made arrests in two cases, but law enforcement sources say at least one more case has also been reported.

Investigating the case with the traveler from Peru, police looked back at security video. They found a suspect had been sitting outside where shuttle buses pick up and drop off travelers, and the suspect had been at the airport about two hours.

Now, in that case, Kathy McAllister is facing a felony theft charge.

In another case, a report shows a suspect told police a man had given her $5 to steal a bag.

Police say both suspects arrested said they were homeless, and they got to the airport riding the RTA rapid.

We met Michelle Hock juggling her kids and baggage after a trip to Disney. She said, "It’s something I never thought of. It’s something I should be concerned with a little bit more."

The I-Team also reached out to airport administration for comment. A spokesperson said she sent our request to the mayor’s office. As of early evening Monday, we had not heard anything back from city hall.