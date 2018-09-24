Taste of the Browns held as fans continue to savor team’s big win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 20th Annual Taste of the Browns was held Monday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Attendees were not only excited about the huge fundraiser for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, but also still savoring the team's win Thursday.

It was the Browns' first victory since Dec. 24, 2016.

Fans were celebrating the team's performance against the Jets along with Baker Mayfield being named as starting quarterback.

“That gives you hope; it gives you hope,” said Elton Herndon.

The Taste of the Browns is one of the most successful events in the entire NFL and has raised enough money to fund more than 10-million meals for the less fortunate.

“We’re happy. There’s a great vibe in the air. I think people are just genuinely excited,” said co-chair and chef Rocco Whalen. “This is the first year in a long time that we’re coming off a win too.”

About one thousand people purchased tickets for the silent auction and food extravaganza that features decadent offerings from some of the area's best restaurants.

Fans were also able to meet some alumni and current players including Darren Fells, Joel Bitonio and Christian Kirksey, who co-chaired the event with former Browns wide receiver and new special teams coach Josh Cribbs.

Taste of the Browns ⁦@JoshCribbs16⁩ and Christian Kirksey co-chairs taking pics with fans @fox8 pic.twitter.com/Ehkj1VA5gh — SUZANNE STRATFORD (@SuzStratford) September 24, 2018

“It’s a lovely event; I love coming to it,” said Cribbs, who was pleased with the win too. “It’s just exciting. We got that under our belt, got the win and now looking for the next one.”

The event was another success and raised over $260,000 which is more than last year and will fund another million meals for those in need.

All Browns fans are encouraged to join the volunteering effort by signing the First and Ten pledge on the team's website and by sharing their stories with #give10.

More on the Cleveland Browns.

**You can catch Baker Mayfield make his first NFL start on FOX 8. The Browns head to the west coast to take on the winless Oakland Raiders. It’s NFL football on FOX — this Sunday at 4 p.m.**