× Suspect pulled knife on elderly couple in Slavic Village home invasion, police say

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police released more details on the home invasion in Slavic Village.

It happened Friday night on East 65th Street, about a half mile from where a 94-year-old woman was killed during a home invasion.

The 64-year-old woman told police she noticed the screen door was open and the light bulb above it was unscrewed. When the light came back on, the woman noticed a man walking towards her. She yelled at the suspect and called to her 72-year-old husband for help.

According to the police report, the woman grabbed a wooden pole and started hitting the suspect. He shoved both the victims, then hit the man with pole while the woman begged him to stop.

He dropped the pole and pulled out a knife, the police report said. The suspect went through the victim’s purse, but appeared angry that there wasn’t much inside.

The suspect threatened the victims that he would return if they called police before getting away with about $60.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5418.