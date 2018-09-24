Fox 8 Jukebox: Sunset Harmony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Sunset Harmony is a popular local acoustic trio. The group is known for the way it incorporates 2 and 3 part harmonies into songs. The trio's setlist ranges from the 1950's to today's hits.

Sunset Harmony is the headliner at this year's Tommy Amato Rock Relief. Tommy successfully battled cancer and puts on this fundraiser every year to help a local musician facing the disease. This year the event benefits bass player Michael McCollum from the band Four Horsemen.