Geraldo Rivera to launch new Cleveland-based radio show on WTAM

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Geraldo Rivera will launch his new Cleveland-based radio show with an interview with President Donald Trump.

In a news release, WTAM said “Geraldo in Cleveland” will premiere Monday and will broadcast weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

“Cleveland is my home now and so is WTAM,” Rivera said in the news release. “History put me here by random chance and now I am a part of this great city where I fell in love with my wife of 15 years, Erica Rivera.”

Geraldo Rivera Interviews President Trump on Kavanaugh & More https://t.co/lZpy93hYUC — Newsradio WTAM 1100 (@wtam1100) September 23, 2018

Rivera said he will continue to work with the Fox News Channel.

On Sunday morning, Rivera tweeted about his “exclusive interview” with the president. He said topics range from Rod Rosenstein to the Judge Brett Kavanaugh confirmation. He also said he asked Trump if he believes Roe versus Wade should be overturned.

Morning, @realDonaldTrump just graciously granted me an extensive, exclusive interview which will air Monday @0900 on my new #Cleveland based radio show #WTAM1100. Topics ranged from #RodRosenstein's 25th Amendment treachery (my characterization) to #JudgeKavanaugh confirmation. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 23, 2018

Rivera also said he asked the president “who would win a golf foursome consisting of Obama, Bush43, Clinton & Trump.”