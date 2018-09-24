Geraldo Rivera to launch new Cleveland-based radio show on WTAM

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Geraldo Rivera will launch his new Cleveland-based radio show with an interview with President Donald Trump.
In a news release, WTAM said “Geraldo in Cleveland” will premiere Monday and will broadcast weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
“Cleveland is my home now and so is WTAM,” Rivera said in the news release. “History put me here by random chance and now I am a part of this great city where I fell in love with my wife of 15 years, Erica Rivera.”
Rivera said he will continue to work with the Fox News Channel.
On Sunday morning, Rivera tweeted about his “exclusive interview” with the president. He said topics range from Rod Rosenstein to the Judge Brett Kavanaugh confirmation. He also said he asked Trump if he believes Roe versus Wade should be overturned.
Rivera also said he asked the president “who would win a golf foursome consisting of Obama, Bush43, Clinton & Trump.”