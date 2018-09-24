Singer Gary Numan’s tour bus involved in deadly pedestrian accident in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND -- Gary Numan's tour bus was involved in a deadly pedestrian accident in downtown Cleveland on Monday, according to a representative from Coast to Coast Coach.
Cleveland police say at about 12:40 p.m., the bus was making a right turn from the southbound lane of East 9th Street into the westbound lane of Superior Avenue when it struck a 91-year-old man who was walking southbound within the crosswalk from the northwest curb of East 9th Street and Superior Avenue.
There have been no arrests at this time; police say the investigation is ongoing.
Gary Numan, best known for his 1979 hit "Cars," was in town to perform at the House of Blues. The venue tweeted: "Due to unforeseen circumstances," Monday night's show has been cancelled.