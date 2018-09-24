Fugitive accused of threatening President Trump to appear in federal court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who sparked a three-month manhunt after allegedly making threats against President Trump will appear in federal court Monday.

Shawn Christy, 27, was captured by local, state and federal law enforcement in Mifflin Township Friday. The arrest came after nearly 100 federal, state and local law enforcement officers from Pennsylvania to Northeast Ohio to Columbus, teamed up to track down Christy, who authorities said vowed to kill any officer who tried to capture him.

Christy had been on the run since June, when agents said he posted Facebook messages threatening the lives of President Trump and other officials in his hometown of McAdoo, Pennsylvania.

U.S. Marshals said Sept. 16, he crashed a stolen truck on Interstate 71 in Mansfield, which ignited the intense search in Richland County.

