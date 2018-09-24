Fox Recipe Box: Julia’s 4-Ingredient Fall Pasta

CLEVELAND, Oh -- She is a rising star on the American culinary scene and aspiring chef Julia Spondike stopped by the Fox 8 studio to catch us up on what she's been up to and also share her simple Fall Pasta recipe.
Julia visited our show last year after winning a full scholarship to the Culinary Institute of America in New York. On this visit she showed Kristi Capel how to make a simple butternut squash pasta with only 4 ingredients. She also shared the news that she will be representing the USA in Russia next year at the WorldSkills Competition.
Click here to learn more about Julia Spondike.
JULIA'S 4-INGREDIENT FALL PASTA
1 cup cubed butternut squash
4 tablespoons butter
1/4 cup white wine
2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage
Pasta of choice
Recipe makes two servings.
Brown the butter. Add wine slowly. Add squash and sage. Toss with pasta.
Enjoy!