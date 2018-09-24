Fox Recipe Box: Julia’s 4-Ingredient Fall Pasta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- She is a rising star on the American culinary scene and aspiring chef Julia Spondike stopped by the Fox 8 studio to catch us up on what she's been up to and also share her simple Fall Pasta recipe.

Julia visited our show last year after winning a full scholarship to the Culinary Institute of America in New York. On this visit she showed Kristi Capel how to make a simple butternut squash pasta with only 4 ingredients. She also shared the news that she will be representing the USA in Russia next year at the WorldSkills Competition.

JULIA'S 4-INGREDIENT FALL PASTA

1 cup cubed butternut squash

4 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup white wine

2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage

Pasta of choice

Recipe makes two servings.

Brown the butter. Add wine slowly. Add squash and sage. Toss with pasta.

Enjoy!