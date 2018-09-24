× CPD headquarters will not move to former Plain Dealer building

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Hall now says it will not be moving police headquarters to the former Plain Dealer building — despite a $60-million plan.

The announcement comes days after the FOX 8 I-Team revealed mystery surrounding the move and potential snags.

Officers and union leaders say the city has been exploring having police units scattered in buildings all over the city instead of in one place.

Here is a look at the letter from the city.

