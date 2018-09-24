Cleveland Heights issuing refunds on parking ticket overpayments

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The city of Cleveland Heights is refunding some drivers after a clerical error resulted in erroneous increases on ticket fines between 2013 and now.

According to a press release, the city will refund an overcharge of $5 for various parking violations including for: prohibited zone, no permit, overnight parking, fire hydrant and fire lane parking, abandoned vehicle, traffic hazard, parking on sidewalk, curb or street lawn.

The refunds do not apply to metered parking.

The city recently learned of the clerical error, which resulted in the issuance of paper tickets for some parking infractions with an additional $5 fee.

“All efforts will be made to refund the extra $5, with interest, charged for applicable parking violations,” City manager Tanisha Briley said in a release.

In December 2012, fines were increased for a number of the city’s parking violations. The increases took effect in January 2013. The Cleveland Heights Police Department ordered new tickets to reflect the increased fines at that time, and during the transition, the clerical error occurred that resulted in the increases being added to the tickets.

Anyone who received and paid a parking ticket for those specific charges from January 2013 up until now is eligible for that $5 refund, plus interest. The city will send a postcard notification to all those affected with instructions for reimbursement.

“We regret this error occurred and will make every effort to make it right for our residents and visitors,” said Briley. “We will act quickly to make restitution to individuals who may have been impacted by this clerical error.”

For more information on the refund, click here.