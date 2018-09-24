× Channing Tatum’s TV show about college life looking to cast Cleveland extras

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It could be your moment to shine.

Casting director Lillian Pyles is looking for 500 extras for a potential TV pilot which will be shooting in Cleveland.

The show called “College,” which is from executive producer Channing Tatum, is described as a young adult series that “digs beyond the headlines that make college campuses ripe for drama and steps inside the shoes of six roommates as they hook up, mess up and grow up on their own terms.”

Pyles says the pilot will be filmed in Cleveland from September 29-October 14. They are looking for people to fill several beach-themed parties, and campus scenes.

No previous acting experience is required.

If you’re interested, send a recent photo, contact information, and your availability between September 29 through October 14 to collegeextras2018@gmail.com. All applicants must be at least 18 years old.