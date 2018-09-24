Cavaliers change strategy, plan to compete for playoff spot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio-- Call it The LeBron James effect.

After leading Cleveland to four straight NBA Finals in his second stint with the Cavs, James left as a free agent this summer and signed with the Los Angeles Lakers — creating a massive void in Cleveland.

Still, the Cavs feel there is life without James and are embracing the chance to rebuild without him.

Coach Tyronn Lue said Monday during Cleveland's media day that the team has "new challenges and a new chapter as far young guys, old guys mixing to have a good team on the floor and making the playoffs. I don't see this as a rebuild or anything different."

Perhaps to pay respect to his former teammate, All-Star Kevin Love wore a pair of James' model sneakers while making the rounds Monday. Channing Frye opted for a pair of Kobe Bryant's instead.

