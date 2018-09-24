Browns expected to name Baker Mayfield starting quarterback today

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Rookie Baker Mayfield is expected to be named the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback today.

Head Coach Hue Jackson reportedly said that he is waiting until Monday to announce the starter for Cleveland’s game against the Oakland Raiders until after he has met with Mayfield and veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

ESPN said that Jackson gave his players the weekend off and didn’t want to make the announcement without talking to them first.

Taylor suffered an injury, resulting in a concussion, in Thursday’s game against the New York Jets and was removed from the game.

Mayfield was called in to replace him and helped the Browns come back from a 14-point deficit and ultimately resulting in their first regular season win since December 2016.

According to ESPN, Taylor is expected to clear concussion protocol this week.

FOX 8 has reached out to the Cleveland Browns who said they cannot confirm the reports that Mayfield will be named starting quarterback.

