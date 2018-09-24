Authorities looking for inmate who escaped transport vehicle in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility inmate who escaped from a transport vehicle on Monday.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Charles F. Thompson, 39, fled from a transport van in Elyria while returning from a court appearance. He was to be sentenced on receiving stolen property and drug charges.

The sheriff’s office was notified of the escape at 11:51 a.m.

The suspect was being transported back to the correctional facility when authorities say he jumped out of the van at the intersection of West River Road and 2nd Street in Elyria. He ran in an easterly direction on 2nd Street.

Thompson was wearing blue pants, a white shirt, and gray Nike shoes. He is described as a white male, approximately 5’7,” 155 lbs., and bald with a white goatee.

Thompson has tattoos all over his arms including an 8 ball, cross, and the word “RAGE” down the back of his right arm.

The correctional facility advised authorities that Thompson was not restrained during transport.

Deputies and Elyria police have been searching for Thompson, but have not yet located him. His last known address was Mockingbird Lane in Elyria. Any residents who see Thompson should contact their local law enforcement agency or the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at (440) 329-3710.