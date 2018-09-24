Akron police: Suspects jumped in front of car, robbed two teens at gunpoint

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is investigating the robbery of two teens.

It happened near the intersection of Kling Street and East South Street shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the victims, ages 16 and 17, were in their car when the two suspects jumped in front of it. The men got into the backseat and pulled out guns, Akron police said.

The demanded the victims’ cell phones and took money out of the center console before running away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.