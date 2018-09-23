Woollybear Winter Forecast: Mild start followed by icy, snowy new year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERMILION, Ohio -- Our fuzzy friends, the woollybears, are predicting a more mild start to winter this year, followed by an icy, snowy beginning to the new year.

Last winter’s temperatures were about average to just below normal over northern Ohio. Our snowfall was a meager 53.1 inches -- 15 inches lower than our normal snowfall.

This year, our fuzzy friends of fall are foretelling a fine first half of winter! But, the second-half of winter “woolly”-bears watching.

The Woollybear's middle, brown stripe has widened a bit, the black bookends have receded, with the more prominent brown stripe telling the tale of a milder, more moderate start to our winter!

The forecast is a warmer October, November and December with few snowflakes at first.

Skiers will be shaking their heads in disappointment at our fuzzy friends with very few shovel-able snows to kick off the snowy season, and mild-enough temperatures to hold snow-making at bay.

Old Man Winter winced at a winning winter weather forecast at first, but seeks revenge from January through March.

His icy blasts barrel beyond the Great Lakes leading to loads of snowy snarls. That could mean plenty of Snow Days even after Christmas break!

Spring is expected to slowly seep in by late-April, with very few flakes flying around!

In this coming winter season, please remember to be kind to all animals, and never forget it's only a forecast, winter’s sure to relent.

Continuing coverage, here.