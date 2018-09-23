VIDEO: Blind dog has own seeing eye dog to help him around

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — Video of a blind dog being led by his own service dog down a flight of hotel stairs has gone viral.

According to their Facebook page, Ginger and Kimchi have been “ambassaDOGS” for three years now.

Ginger, an 11-year-old Golden Retriever, reportedly serves as a seeing eye dog for blind rescue Kimchi, who is a Spaniel-type breed and believed to be between nine and twelve years old.

The dogs’ owners, a husband and wife, applied to adopt Kimchi from the CARA Welfare Philippines rescue in 2012, they shared on Facebook. The couple had wanted to adopt another dog so they took Ginger to the rescue and she and Kimchi immediately hit it off. Ginger had reportedly been aggressive towards other dogs in the past and the couple did not expect her to be welcoming to another animal.

“We immediately took them out for a walk that turned out to be very pleasant, Ginger even licked him when we stopped for a breather,” the couple said online, “Seems like the dog, whom we later named Kimchi, chose us, and Ginger chose him.”

Kimchi was reportedly rescued after he was found abandoned and suffering many health issues, including being almost completely blind.

According to the couple’s Facebook post, Kimchi became completely blind in 2015 and Ginger has been his seeing eye dog ever since. The couple said that Ginger acquired this role without any formal training and that “Kimchi doesn’t mind being led around, for the most part anyway. They are always paired when we go out, a guide dog, for a blind dog!”

Now, a video of the two dogs, taken at a pet-friendly hotel in Quezon City in the Philippines, has gone viral.

It was the dogs’ first time at the B Hotel, according to a post on their Facebook page, and Kimchi was faced with unfamiliar surroundings. In the video the dogs are leashed together and Ginger helps to lead Kimchi down the flight of stairs.

“We tried a few times to let Kimchi go down ‘strange stairs’ by himself and he just stood then, and didn’t budge. But when Ginger is leading him, he would follow, although much slower than when he’s using the stairs at home,” their owners said in the post, “Ginger is Kimchi’s eyes, and he gets his confidence and courage from her.”

In addition to serving as “ambassaDOGS,” both Ginger and Kimchi provide service for the community as well. The two dogs are often invited to provided emotional support to hospital patients, students, and company employees.