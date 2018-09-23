Two people die in motorcycle crash in Madison Township

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police in Madison Township are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash.

Sunday morning, police say they were called to the 6300 block of Lake Road in Madison Township for what was reported to be an injury motorcycle accident.

According to a press release from the Madison Township Police Department, a preliminary investigation shows a 36-year-old Wickliffe man was operating a motorcycle westbound on Lake Road between Hubbard and Redbird. At the same time, a 40-year-old Willowick man was traveling westbound with him.

Police say it appears both motorcycle operators failed to negotiate a curve in the road and went off the left side of the road and crashed.

The 40-year-old man died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The 36-year-old passed away after being flown to an area hospital.