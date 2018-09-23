× Tiger Woods wins a PGA tour event for the first time since 2013

ATLANTA — Tiger Woods has won a PGA Tour event for the first time in over five years after victory at the Tour Championship.

Tiger Woods is a winner again, capping off one of the most remarkable comebacks in golf history. The 14-time major winner’s triumph at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club was his 80th on the PGA Tour and his first since August 2013.

More than five years after his last win, after four surgeries on his lower back that left him wonder if he could ever play again, Woods ended his comeback season with a dominant victory at the Tour Championship.

He nearly won the FedEx Cup, too, until Justin Rose survived a late meltdown with a birdie on the final hole.

Woods last won a PGA Tour event in August 2013 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron. He finished second at the PGA Championship this August, losing to Brooks Koepka by two shots despite shooting a final round 64.

