PORTAGE, Indiana -- An Indiana school bus driver was arrested after she was accused of allowing children to drive the bus, according to WGN.

Joandrea McAtee, 27, was taken into custody after a parent reportedly told police about it.

WGN reports McAtee is accused of letting students -- agesĀ 11, 13 and 17 -- drive the bus on a rural road.

Students reportedly filmed the incidents and posted them on social media.

McAtee was fired and charged with felony neglect of a child.