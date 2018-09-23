Robbery ends in shots fired, car flipped over in Macedonia, police say

MACEDONIA — Police are investigating a robbery that ended in shots fired and a car flipped over in a ditch Sunday afternoon.

According to the Macedonia Police Department, a robbery occurred at Longwood Park around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

After the robbery the victim reportedly got into his vehicle and followed the suspects’ vehicle, attempting to run them off the road.

Police said the suspects then began shooting at the victim in the other car.

The suspects’ car was eventually run off the road and flipped into a ditch at State Route 82 and Chamberlin Road resulting in an afternoon road closure, according to police.

Five suspects – 3 men, 1 woman and 1 juvenile – were reportedly taken into custody.

Police said the victim was treated for minor injuries and released.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.