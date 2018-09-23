× Police say former Bedford law director charged with OVI

BEDFORD, Ohio — The former law director of Bedford was arrested Friday night and charged with OVI.

According to a report from Bedford police, an anonymous call was received, reporting a drunk driver in a white Chevy SUV on Broadway.

An officer at Southwick and Broadway spotted a vehicle which matched that description. The report states the officer observed numerous traffic violations including an illegal u-turn which almost caused an accident.

At that time, a traffic stop was initiated.

Police say the driver, Kenneth Schuman, was arrested for OVI and taken to the Bedford jail. According to the report, Schuman provided a breath sample of .235 percent.

He was charged with OVI and other traffic offenses.

Schuman was arrested in 2014 in Twinsburg on an OVI charge.