Police discover drugs disguised as candy, lollipops in Atlanta area

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Police warn parents of a growing problem in the Atlanta area – drugs disguised as candy and lollipops.

The Hapeville Police Department announced on Facebook Friday that their Criminal Investigation Division mad a major bust.

They reportedly located two guns, one of which was stolen, as well as cash and candy suspected to contain marijuana, prescription pills, and cocaine.

Police warn parents, teachers, and coaches to inspect candy and make children aware of these dangers since the drugs are disguised as lollipops and candy featuring popular cartoon characters such as Hello Kitty, the Simpsons and the minions from Despicable Me and may appeal to kids.

According to WSB-TV, this is not the first time the Atlanta area has seen this problem. They said that another police department confiscated Cheetos and gummy bears laced with marijuana back in December. Six months later another county reportedly discovered a similar case.