Linebacker Christian Kirksy, Cleveland Browns players bowl with 100 local children

PARMA -- Some of the Cleveland Browns players brought smiles to about 100 children Sunday afternoon.

Linebacker Christian Kirksy and other Browns players mixed and mingled with the children from various Ohio Guidestone programs at the "Strikes for Kids" event at Rollhouse Bowling Alley in Parma.

Kirksy said he knows the significance of athletes in the public eye setting an example for the kids.

A representative from Guidestone said the kids had been excited for months, just waiting for this day to arrive.

The event helps provide school supplies for the children in many of Guidestone's community based programs.