Juveniles arrested for vandalizing 2-year-old with terminal cancer’s Christmas in September celebration

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police have arrested two juveniles who allegedly vandalized Christmas decorations put up for a two-year-old boy with terminal brain cancer.

According to WCPO, Brody Allen’s last wish was to celebrate one last Christmas, so residents in the Cincinnati-area neighborhood began putting up Christmas decorations a few days ago since his doctors said he won’t make it to December 25.

However, police reportedly said there have been several incidents of vandalism to the decorations and that some residents’ homes had been victimized more than once.

“It’s Christmas — you can pop Santa, we’re just going to put him right back up,” Brody’s father, Todd Allen, told WCPO, “You can’t break Christmas.”

Todd Allen reportedly said it’s disheartening to see people destroy his son’s final wish. However, the community isn’t letting the vandalism stop Christmas in September.

Police told WCPO that the suspects were caught Wednesday night and confessed to several incidents. They have not been identified, as they are minors, but charges have reportedly been filed and the suspects were taken to juvenile detention.

The Allen family will continue Brody’s Christmas celebrations Sunday, according to their Facebook event. The neighborhood is reportedly hosting a superhero-themed Christmas parade for Brody, as well as a night of festivities including caroling, visits with Santa Claus, bouncy houses, balloon artists, face painting, a fireworks display, and more.

The Allen family is celebrating Christmas Eve Monday and Christmas on Tuesday, according to WCPO.