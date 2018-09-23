I-Team: Cleveland police investigating home invasion in same neighborhood where 94-year-old was killed

CLEVELAND — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland police are investigating another home invasion in the same neighborhood where last week a home invasion left a 94-year-old woman dead and her 74-year-old daughter hurt.

The latest case happened Friday night, and the victims were a man and woman, both senior citizens.

It began with a break-in in the 3600 block of East 65th, not far from the break-in on Gertrude Avenue that turned deadly.

In the Friday night case, police say a 64-year-old woman grabbed a pole to defend herself, but the intruder grabbed the pole and hit the man there who is 72 years old.

All that, and the attacker got away with a total of about $60.

As he left, he threatened the victims by saying he would come back if they called the police.

Investigators are trying to determine if this case and the one from last week are connected.

