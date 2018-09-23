Firefighter dads stage group photo after station ‘baby boom’

REVERE, Mass. — It’s a baby boom at this Massachusetts fire department, and what better way to celebrate than with a group picture?

According to WCBV, nine members of the fire department had babies in the last calendar year, and on Sunday, the Revere firefighters gathered together to celebrate their growing families.

They reportedly staged a photo shoot welcoming the nine babies to the Revere Fire family.

“We thought it would be great to get a little memory and show people that Revere Fire is a family,” Lt. Kevin Doherty told WCVB, “We just wanted to say hello to everybody.”

The Revere Fire Department shared the group photos on their Facebook Page, and saying they are cute would be an understatement.