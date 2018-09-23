30 hours in a coffin for $300? Six Flags St. Louis challenges you to try

EUREKA, Mo. — Six Flag St. Louis is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of their Fright Fest and invites you to join the festivities by participating in a 30-Hour Coffin Challenge.

Six Flags St. Louis says that six people will be chosen to spend 30 hours in a coffin from 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 13 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 14.

The coffin dwellers must reportedly stay in their coffin for the duration of the contest, except during designated bathroom breaks.

During Freight Fest operating hours, coffin dwellers can have a friend to support them, however Six Flags says “they must brave the non-operating hours alone,” although they will have staff on-site to monitor the contest.

The winner of the contest reportedly receives $300, two 2019 Gold Season Passes to the park, a Fright Fest Prize package that includes two VIP Haunted House passes, a ticket for two to ride the Freak Train for Freaks Unleashed and they get to keep their coffin!

Six Flags says if there is more than one contestant remaining after the 30 hours there will be a random drawing for the $300 and all remaining participants will receive season passes and the Fright Fest package.

To be considered for the challenge you must submit a registration application before midnight, October 3. You can register online here.