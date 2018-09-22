Woollybear Festival: Schedule of Events

VERMILION, Ohio — It’s time for the largest one-day festival in the country!

This Sunday, September 23, thousands of people will head to Vermilion for the 46th Annual Woollybear Festival in downtown Vermilion.

Here’s a complete schedule of Sunday’s events:

9 a.m. – YMCA Annual World’s Greatest Kids’ Race

10 a.m. – Woollybear 500 Caterpillar Race Preliminaries with Big Chuck and Little John

11 a.m. – King and Queen Woollybear costume judging

12 p.m. – Animal/pet Woollybear costume judging

1:30 p.m. – Wonderful, Wacky Woollybear Parade featuring FOX 8 personalities, radio personalities, many high school bands, vintage automobiles, animals, beauty queens, floats, clowns and much, much more.

3:45 p.m. – Half Naked Monkeys (classic rock) perform on the main stage

5 – 6 p.m. – Finals of Woollybear 500 Caterpillar Race and Official Woollybear Winter Weather Prediction based on the colors of the Woollybear

Some of your favorite FOX 8 personalities will also be signing autographs for you at the FOX 8 tent near the main stage.

There will also be lots of food booths, merchants, craft booths, bounce houses and games.

Official Woollybear shirts will be available at the Dick Goddard Foundation booth and the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce booth. All proceeds from the shirt sales benefit Dick Goddard’s animal foundation.

You can learn more about the 2018 Woollybear Festival on the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce’s website, here.

