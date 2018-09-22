REPORT: Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford to testify Thursday

WASHINGTON — The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a decades-old sexual assault has reportedly agreed to testify on Thursday.

The AP announced Saturday night via Twitter that a “person briefed on talks” said Christine Blasey Ford tentatively agreed to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

This comes just hours after Ford’s attorneys accepted the Senate Judiciary Committee’s request to tell her side next week, but said they want to resume negotiations over the exact terms of her appearance.

Currently it is not clear whether the Republican-run Senate Judiciary Committee will agree to more talks.

According to the AP, the person briefed on the talks said that Ford’s lawyers for and bipartisan representatives of the committee came to the tentative agreement Saturday, however other terms of the public hearing will be negotiated Sunday.

The tentative accord could close days of brinkmanship over whether Ford would testify.

Ford alleges Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party when they were teens. Now an appeals court judge, Kavanaugh denies the allegations. He has said he wants to testify as soon as possible to clear his name.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

