Police warn telephone scammers posing as local electric company

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — The North Olmsted Police Department is warning residents of an alleged ongoing telephone scam.

According to police, scammers are posing as the Ohio Edison Company.

Residents are reportedly receiving calls from the telephone number (216) 239-2834.

When they answer the call it’s an automated message stating that bills are overdue and requesting for personal information, credit card numbers, and other information, police said.

If you receive a call like the one described above please contact authorities.