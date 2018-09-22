Oliviah Hall, local girl fighting brain cancer, hosts 10th birthday bash with 500 guests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA, Ohio – It was a day definitely calling for confetti. Saturday was Oliviah Hall’s 10th birthday celebration at Superior Intermediate School in Ashtabula.

Oliviah Hall was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme Grade IV in August of 2017. After a year of surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatment Oliviah was celebrating her 10th birthday with everyone she knows.

“I am overwhelmed for the community to come out and to just show their appreciation and dedication to this little girl this is just overwhelming,” said Christine Rutz who is the principal at Oliviah’s school and helped put the party together.

It was a magical party that most kids her age would only dream of. There were unicorns everywhere, a band, a DJ, a photo booth, a second photo booth, cake, cookies, every food imaginable and a Shirley Temple bar.

Oliviah said she was speechless when she walked in and saw all the unicorn balloons, streamers and banners.

“”It’s nice to see that so many people care about how I’m doing in this cancer walk,” Oliviah said.

At least 500 people came out to celebrate the milestone with Oliviah, including her friends in the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ashtabula Police Department, at least one biker gang and even an FBI agent.

“She’s contagious. I tell people once you meet her she gets a part of you and you can’t forget her,” said Oliviah’s Dad, Bryan Brown. Brown often says Oliviah is the one who keeps him going even though she is the one with cancer.

“You don’t have to be blood to be Oliviah’s family,” he said, referring to all the people who came out to his daughter’s party. “You know she’ll let you know when she is proud of you and she will let you know when she’s a little disappointed too,” he said, laughing.

Through a painful year Oliviah has always kept a positive and spunky attitude, which most people look at in amazement. Oliviah said she always tries to have fun.

“Keep faith, keep going, keep faith and have fun with it,” she said is her advice for anyone with an illness or going through something difficult.

And when asked about her dad, she said she loves him, ‘past heaven and back’.

Oliviah has her own Facebook fan page and encourages anyone who wants to follow along with her journey to like her page.

