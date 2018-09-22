Ohio State Marching Band’s 50th Reunion halftime show

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University Marching Band paid tribute to itself during Saturday’s halftime show.

The band and its 700 current and former members performed a show highlighting the band’s 50th alumni reunion at the September 22 game against Tulane.

They performed Script Ohio to the university’s alma mater, Carmen Ohio featuring a special 100-year-old alumnus who dotted the i.

The band also performed some other crowd favorites during today’s anniversary performance, including “God Bless America” and “Celebration.”

