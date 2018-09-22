× Man dies after Richmond Heights apartment fire

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio– The cause of the fire at a Richmond Heights apartment complex is still under investigation.

The blaze started in the elevator on the third floor of the building on Whiteway Drive Friday afternoon, fire chief Marc Neumann said. Firefighters helped several people who were trapped in their apartments.

Neumann said six people were taken to hospitals, but one man did not survive. His name has not been released.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced by the fire.