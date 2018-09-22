Lawyers for Kavanaugh accuser ‘accept’ Senate panel request to tell her story

WASHINGTON D.C. — Lawyers for the woman who’s accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault decades ago when they were teenagers say they’ve accepted the Senate Judiciary Committee’s request for her to tell her story.

Attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford said in a letter to the committee’s Republican majority that they want to set up a time later Saturday to keep discussing terms of Ford’s appearance.

The letter says “Dr. Ford accepts the Committee’s request to provide her first-hand knowledge of Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual misconduct next week.”

The message did not, however, agree to a specified date and time for Ford to speak to the committee and said that “many aspects” of an earlier proposal by the committee was “fundamentally inconsistent with the Committee’s promise of a fair, impartial investigation into her allegations.”

The lawyers asked in their message to “set up a time for later this afternoon to continue our negotiations.”

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley agreed late Friday night to allow the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault more time to decide whether to testify before Congress.

Grassley tweeted that he “granted another extension” to Christine Blasey Ford, saying “she (should) decide so we can move on. I want to hear her.”

Ford’s lawyers say they are “hopeful that we can reach agreement on details” of Ford’s appearance.

