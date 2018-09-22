× I-TEAM: Investigating mystery surrounding new police headquarters

CLEVELAND — The FOX 8 I-TEAM is investigating possible snags in a move by Cleveland Police to a new headquarters building, a $60 million plan just approved by Cleveland City Council months ago.

Some close to the original plan describe it as “stalled” and talk of what might happen next has police officers, their bosses and union leaders buzzing.

City leaders recently approved a plan for Cleveland Police to move out of the Justice Center downtown and into the former Plain Dealer building just east of the heart of downtown. Cuyahoga County is taking over the section of the Justice Center now used by police.

But this week, multiple sources reached out to the I-TEAM saying officers had started hearing of sweeping new plans to scatter some police units in various buildings around the city. FOX 8 learned some city council members had heard the same thing, but no one could explain why or produce anything in writing to back it up.

So the I-TEAM reached out to the Mayor’s Office and the Cleveland Police Chief’s office.

24 hours later, we received a statement from the Mayor’s Office that didn’t fully explain anything.

A spokesperson wrote in an email,

“The City of Cleveland has an agreement to vacate the Justice Center and intends to start the moving process in a timely manner. The city intends to move larger units from the Justice Center as early as possible since they are the most complex. Discussions to move specific units to other city-owned locations are not new. The city’s agreement with the county dictates the county take control of the Justice Center on Oct. 1. The city will provide the public with ample notice if specific unit location changes become official.”

The I-TEAM is asking more questions about this, and we’ll update the story as more information becomes available.

Continuing coverage.