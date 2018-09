Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Friday Night Touchdown crew welcomed Fox 8 anchor Gabe Spiegel to the set. Gabe traveled to InfoCision Stadium to watch the Akron Hoban Knights beat the St. Vincent St. Mary Fighting Irish 35 to 3. Hoban was led by running backs DeaMonte Trayanum who scored three touchdowns and Tyris Dickerson who scored two touchdowns on the night.

Hoban has now beaten SVSM six straight times.

