FNTD Week #5 Game of the Week: G-Men beat the Bombers

Our Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week was a high scoring affair as the Garfield G-Men beat the Windham Bombers 40-12. Garfield won the last time the two teams faced each other and that streak continued on Friday.

The G-Men defense pitched a shutout in the first half leading 12-0 and the offense got things going scoring 28 points in the second half. Garfield scored two touchdowns on two Bombers fumbles. One was a 51-yard touchdown run by Connor Hrubik and the other was a touchdown run by Austin Lysiak. Hrubik lead the G-Men with 17 carries for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

Garfield is now 4-1 on the the season as are the Bombers.

