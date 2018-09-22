Dayton-area bar shut down after food stamps reportedly used to buy drugs, lap dances

HARRISON TWP., Ohio — A Dayton-area adult entertainment bar was shut down Thursday after the Ohio Liquor Control Commission discovered the bar was accepting food stamps for drugs and lap dances.

According to WDTN, Ohio Liquor Control Commission agents began investigating Sharkey’s bar in May 2017.

The bar staff reportedly allowed the undercover agents to use more than $2,400 in food stamps to pay for heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine, methamphetamines and lap dances over the course of their five-month investigation.

Criminal charges were filed against patrons and employees for drug trafficking, food stamp trafficking, aggravated shipment and distribution of heroin, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and illegal sexual activity, according to WDTN.

WDTN also reported that in addition to criminal charges, agents also filed 44 administrative charges heard by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission that include drug possession, drug sales, engaging in sexual activity, food stamp trafficking and solicitation.

It is unclear at this time how many people were charged in connection with the food stamp scheme.

However, this is the second adult entertainment establishment in the Dayton area with a liquor license that has been revoked by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission due to food stamp and drug trafficking this year, WDTN said. The other location, the Harlem, reportedly lost their liquor license in May 2018.