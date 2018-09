ASHLAND, Ohio– Crestview High School crowned its homecoming court Friday night and an unlikely duo ended up with the top spots.

Carly Sue Stevens, the kicker on the football team, was named queen. She traded her helmet for a tiara, but kept her shoulder pads for the photos.

James Barber, a trumpet player in the marching band, was voted king.

The Cougars lost to Mapleton, 13-21.