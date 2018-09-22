Ohio State leads Tulane 35-6

COLUMBUS — The Buckeyes maintain a strong first-half lead as running back J.K. Dobbins runs 8-yards for a touchdown. The Buckeyes lead the Green Waves 35-6.
The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes host heavy underdog, unranked Tulane Green Waves, Saturday.
The Buckeyes kicked off against the Green Waves at 3:30 p.m. in the Horseshoe. And, are a 37 point favorite against Tulane.
Ohio State was first to score in Saturday’s game against Tulane.
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins completed a 14-yard pass to wide receiver Parris Campbell for a touchdown. The Buckeyes led the Green Waves 7-0.
The Buckeyes continued their first-quarter lead as wide receiver Terry McLaurin scored a 17-yard touchdown, raising the score 14-0.
The Buckeyes held a 21 point lead at the end of the first quarter after quarterback Dwayne Haskins completed a 37-yard pass to wide receiver Parris Campbell for score.
The Tulane Green Waves were first to score in the second quarter when quarterback Darius Bradwell ran 2-yards for a touchdown, raising the score 21-6.
However, the Buckeyes scored shortly after when quarterback Dwayne Haskins threw a 37-yard pass to wide receiver Binjimen Victor for score. The Buckeyes led 28-6.
Haskins had tossed 4 touchdowns in Saturday’s game before in the first half alone, pushing his season total to 15. This makes Haskins the first Ohio State football player since Todd Boeckman in 2007 with 2+ touchdown pass in each of the first 4 games of the season.
This is the first meeting between Ohio State and Tulane, however the Buckeyes have a 29-3-1 all time record versus teams from the American Athletic Conference.
Additionally, Head Coach Urban Meyer will be back on the Ohio State sideline after serving a three-game suspension. He sat out after the university determined he mismanaged the behavior of former assistant Zach Smith when Smith was accused of domestic abuse.
However, the No. 4 Buckeyes still succeeded without him, taking down TCU last week to run their record to 3-0 under acting coach Ryan Day.
The Buckeyes also are leading the Big Ten 20 plays of 20 yards or more from scrimmage so far this season.