Ohio State leads Tulane 35-6

COLUMBUS — The Buckeyes maintain a strong first-half lead as running back J.K. Dobbins runs 8-yards for a touchdown. The Buckeyes lead the Green Waves 35-6.

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes host heavy underdog, unranked Tulane Green Waves, Saturday.

The Buckeyes kicked off against the Green Waves at 3:30 p.m. in the Horseshoe. And, are a 37 point favorite against Tulane.

Ohio State was first to score in Saturday’s game against Tulane.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins completed a 14-yard pass to wide receiver Parris Campbell for a touchdown. The Buckeyes led the Green Waves 7-0.

The Buckeyes continued their first-quarter lead as wide receiver Terry McLaurin scored a 17-yard touchdown, raising the score 14-0.

The Buckeyes held a 21 point lead at the end of the first quarter after quarterback Dwayne Haskins completed a 37-yard pass to wide receiver Parris Campbell for score.

No surfing in #TheShoe 🚫🏄‍♂️

Buckeyes hold the Green Wave to just 36 total yards while racking up 220 of their own in the first QTR! 🌊 0

🌰 21 More on https://t.co/He7w8aQLnY#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/5FNVDOZWMy — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) September 22, 2018

The Tulane Green Waves were first to score in the second quarter when quarterback Darius Bradwell ran 2-yards for a touchdown, raising the score 21-6.

However, the Buckeyes scored shortly after when quarterback Dwayne Haskins threw a 37-yard pass to wide receiver Binjimen Victor for score. The Buckeyes led 28-6.

Haskins had tossed 4 touchdowns in Saturday’s game before in the first half alone, pushing his season total to 15. This makes Haskins the first Ohio State football player since Todd Boeckman in 2007 with 2+ touchdown pass in each of the first 4 games of the season.

YOU get a TD! And YOU get a TD!@dh_simba7 has tossed 4 TDs today, pushing his season total to 15: pic.twitter.com/hP6njJR49f — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) September 22, 2018

Dwayne Haskins is the first @OhioStateFB player since Todd Boeckman in 2007 with 2+ TD pass in each of the first 4 games of the season. (Boeckman started that season with 10 such games) #OhioState #Buckeyes — BTNStatsGuys (@BTNStatsGuys) September 22, 2018

This is the first meeting between Ohio State and Tulane, however the Buckeyes have a 29-3-1 all time record versus teams from the American Athletic Conference.

🏈📝 Buckeye Bits: Saturday will be the first meeting between Ohio State & Tulane, but the Buckeyes are 29-3-1 all-time vs. team from the AAC. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/JXDtrmid3U — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) September 22, 2018

Additionally, Head Coach Urban Meyer will be back on the Ohio State sideline after serving a three-game suspension. He sat out after the university determined he mismanaged the behavior of former assistant Zach Smith when Smith was accused of domestic abuse.

However, the No. 4 Buckeyes still succeeded without him, taking down TCU last week to run their record to 3-0 under acting coach Ryan Day.

The Buckeyes also are leading the Big Ten 20 plays of 20 yards or more from scrimmage so far this season.

🏈📝 Buckeye Bits: The offense of @OhioStateFB has been explosive since the start of the season. The Buckeyes have a Big Ten-leading 20 plays of 20 yards or more from scrimmage. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/SNiMM5vnxA — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) September 22, 2018

Continuing coverage here.